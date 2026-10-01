OpenAI releases Codex plugins to bundle skills resources and connectors
Technology
OpenAI just dropped new plugins for Codex, letting you bundle skills, resources, and connectors all in one place.
Now Codex isn't just about coding: it's a full-on toolkit to help teams and solo developers streamline their projects and get more done with less hassle.
Plugins unify planning research and coordination
These plugins pull together planning, research, and coordination into a single system, so you get more reliable results (no more surprise AI hiccups).
Plus, with a Plugin Directory coming soon, you'll be able to plug in your go-to tools, including Figma and Slack, without jumping between apps.
It's all about saving time and making life easier for developers.