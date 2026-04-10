OpenAI reportedly developing standalone cybersecurity tool for select partners

OpenAI pilots 'Trusted access for cyber'

This tool is another step in OpenAI's push to stay ahead in cybersecurity. They're also running the "Trusted Access for Cyber" pilot, offering advanced features to chosen organizations, building on the momentum from GPT-5.3-Codex.

Even without flashy marketing, OpenAI has big plans: they're aiming for $102 billion in ad sales by 2030, showing they're serious about leading both tech and security spaces.