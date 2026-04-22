OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT Images 2.0 with rice grain detail

OpenAI gives ChatGPT images 2 modes

ChatGPT Images 2.0 has two modes: instant for all ChatGPT and API users and Thinking mode for paid users (Plus, Pro, and Business) that lets you do real-time web searches and make multiple images from one prompt.

This launch is part of OpenAI's push to hit 1 billion weekly users OpenAI said in February that ChatGPT had breached 900 million weekly active users and gear up for its IPO.

With features people have been buzzing about on Reddit and X, this update is all about making AI image tools way more useful (and fun) for everyone.