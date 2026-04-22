OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT Images 2.0 with rice grain detail
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.0, its latest AI image generator, and it's a big step up.
Announced by CEO Sam Altman during a live stream, the tool can now handle super detailed visuals—think even engraving its name on a single grain of rice!
Altman called the upgrade as big as the jump from GPT-3 to GPT-5.
OpenAI gives ChatGPT images 2 modes
ChatGPT Images 2.0 has two modes: instant for all ChatGPT and API users and Thinking mode for paid users (Plus, Pro, and Business) that lets you do real-time web searches and make multiple images from one prompt.
This launch is part of OpenAI's push to hit 1 billion weekly users OpenAI said in February that ChatGPT had breached 900 million weekly active users and gear up for its IPO.
With features people have been buzzing about on Reddit and X, this update is all about making AI image tools way more useful (and fun) for everyone.