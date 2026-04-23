OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT workspace agents to automate tasks autonomously
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out workspace agents for ChatGPT, designed to help companies automate tasks across tools like Slack, Google Workspace, and Salesforce.
These AI-powered agents can handle jobs on their own (no human needed), so teams can keep things running smoothly even when everyone's offline.
OpenAI agents moving to credit pricing
You can try out these workspace agents for free until May 6, 2026. After that, they'll switch to a credit-based pricing model.
It's a big move from OpenAI as it aims to make smart automation a go-to tool for businesses everywhere.