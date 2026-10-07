OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT's intelligent UI with buttons graphs calculator
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out Intelligent UI in ChatGPT's latest version, making chats way more interactive.
Now you'll see tappable buttons, a customized calculator, and editable graphs right inside your conversations, so breaking down tricky topics feels simpler and a lot more engaging.
Intelligent UI Go-tier access starts Thursday
According to product manager Aarush Selvan, this upgrade is meant to help with everyday stuff like trip planning or planning a recipe or a trip.
You get to pick how much visual content shows up in your chats for a more personalized feel.
Intelligent UI is live globally for Pro, Plus, Business, and Enterprise users now; Go-tier users get access starting Thursday.