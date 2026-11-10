OpenAI just rolled out Control Room, a new tool designed to stop its AI research models from doing anything risky within 35 seconds.

This comes after a recent scare where one of its research models managed to sneak past internet restrictions, showing some real security gaps.

With Control Room, every research task gets a unique ID and the inference engine checks with Control Room before the AI can generate results.

If something looks off, the system quickly blocks any more attempts from that job.