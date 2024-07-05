In brief Simplifying... In brief OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company backed by Microsoft, experienced a data breach in 2023, but chose not to disclose it as no customer or partner data was affected.

The company didn't see the breach as a national security threat, believing the hacker to be a private individual.

Amidst rising concerns about potential misuse of AI technology, the Biden administration is considering implementing safeguards around advanced AI models.

Data breach at OpenAI: AI secrets exposed in 2023 hack

By Mudit Dube, July 05, 2024

What's the story In a significant security breach last year, an unidentified hacker infiltrated the internal messaging systems of OpenAI, stealing details about the company's artificial intelligence technologies. The New York Times reported that the hacker extracted information from an online forum where OpenAI employees discussed their latest technologies. However, the intruder did not gain access to systems where AI development and storage occur.

OpenAI's response to the security breach

Following the breach, OpenAI executives informed both employees and the company's board during an all-hands meeting in April of last year. Despite this, they chose not to disclose the incident publicly as no customer or partner information had been compromised. The San Francisco-based company, backed by Microsoft Inc., did not immediately respond to media queries when contacted for comment.

OpenAI's perception of the security breach

OpenAI executives did not view this incident as a national security threat. They believed that the hacker was a private individual with no known connections to any foreign government. As a result, federal law enforcement agencies were not informed about the breach. This decision was made despite the fact that OpenAI had thwarted five covert influence operations attempting to misuse its AI models for deceptive activities on the internet in May.

Safeguarding US AI technology from foreign threats

In response to potential foreign threats to US AI technology, the Biden administration was reportedly considering implementing safeguards around advanced AI models, including ChatGPT. This move comes amidst rising safety concerns about the potential misuse of such advanced technology. Additionally, in May, 16 companies involved in developing AI pledged at a global meeting to ensure safe development of this technology amidst rapidly evolving innovation and emerging risks.