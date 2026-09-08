OpenAI's Astra clears all 48 CAPTCHA levels
What's the story
OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) model has successfully completed a browser game based on 48 CAPTCHA-style challenges. The feat was achieved by GPT-6 Astra, said Sharif Shameem, an OpenAI engineer. The game, "I Am Not a Robot," was created by Neal Agarwal and is designed to test the ability of software agents to navigate interfaces designed for humans.
CAPTCHA explained
Explaining CAPTCHA and its importance
CAPTCHA, which stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart, is a tool used by websites to differentiate human visitors from automated programs.
Google's reCaptcha is one of the most popular examples of this technology.
Other providers also offer similar anti-bot services to ensure that their platforms are not misused by bots or other automated systems.
AI strategy
How Astra tackled the CAPTCHA game
Astra tackled the CAPTCHA game by combining its visual recognition skills with its "Computer Use" capability.
It could analyze the browser window, understand what a particular challenge required, and then interact with the interface by clicking, dragging, or typing.
Some levels were more complex than simple visual recognition tasks, requiring the model to figure out how to solve them before taking action.
Benchmark results
Astra's performance on 'Computer use' benchmark
The CAPTCHA demonstration highlights a larger trend: AI models are now being designed to interact with software directly.
According to OSWorld 2.0 computer-use benchmark results, GPT-6 Astra scored 72.6%, beating its predecessor GPT-5.6 Sol, which scored 65.7%.
It took an average of 40 minutes to complete a task, compared to the earlier model's average of about 75 minutes, showing significant improvement in both efficiency and effectiveness.
AI applications
Users test Astra's capabilities in real-world scenarios
Users have started testing Astra's capabilities beyond benchmark environments.
In one demonstration, it was asked to use the 3D creation software Blender and navigate its interface, modify scripts, and check results on screen.
Another experiment involved giving Astra access to a Mac and a portrait, with the model using Apple Notes to reproduce the subject by drawing their face and features.
Security implications
Implications of AI models like Astra on security systems
The CAPTCHA test is more of a demonstration of Astra's capabilities than proof that all human-verification systems have been defeated.
However, it does raise questions for security mechanisms based on the assumption that automated systems will struggle with tasks humans can do naturally.
As AI agents get better at understanding screens and executing long sequences of actions, the distinction between software assisting computer users and software independently using computers is becoming increasingly important.