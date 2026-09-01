ChatGPT ads hits $1B annual revenue run rate
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that its advertising division, ChatGPT Ads, has hit a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate. The milestone comes roughly 200 days after the company began testing ads in its ChatGPT chatbot in the US. The rapid growth of the ad business highlights OpenAI's diversified revenue model and its potential to compete with tech giants like Google and Meta in the digital advertising space.
Global reach
Expansion plans and global reach
OpenAI's ad business, which is roughly 200 days old, is already available in over 40 countries.
The company has also announced plans to expand its self-service access across India, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
This expansion comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to leverage advertising for overall revenue growth ahead of a potential IPO.
Business impact
Attracting small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)
OpenAI's Ads Manager tool, which was first launched in the US, has been instrumental in attracting small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to advertise on ChatGPT.
The company has revealed that SMBs now account for a "material share" of its ad business.
This development highlights the growing appeal of OpenAI's advertising platform among smaller enterprises looking to reach a wider audience through innovative channels like ChatGPT.
User privacy
User privacy remains a priority
Despite the rapid growth of its ad business, OpenAI has assured users that their privacy is not compromised.
The company has clarified that its ads are clearly labeled and do not affect ChatGPT's responses.
Advertisers also don't have access to users' private conversations, ensuring a secure experience for all.