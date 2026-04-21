OpenAI's Codex now learns from your screen to build context

OpenAI has released a new version of its Codex app for Mac, bringing the innovative "Chronicle" feature. The update is aimed at enhancing the user experience by improving context awareness without requiring overly specific prompts or repeating details. The move is part of OpenAI's plan to make Codex more useful for a wider range of builders, not just software engineers.

Feature evolution Chronicle builds on existing memory capabilities The Chronicle feature builds on Codex's existing memory capabilities, which allow it to learn from conversation history for better context. It goes a step further by using recent screen content to improve understanding. This way, Codex can pick up on things like errors on the screen or documents you have open and learn how you work over time.

User control How to use Chronicle on Codex Chronicle works by running background agents to create memories from screen captures, which are stored temporarily on the device. Users can inspect and edit these memories, but should note that other apps may access these files. For privacy, Chronicle can be paused or disabled anytime from Codex's menu bar app. However, OpenAI warns that the feature consumes rate limits quickly due to its current design.

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