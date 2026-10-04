OpenAI safety leader David Robinson quits over 'broken culture'
What's the story
David Robinson, a safety leader at OpenAI, has resigned from the company. He cited a "broken" culture and warned that AI firms aren't being careful enough with their technology. In an essay titled "I quit OpenAI because its culture is broken," Robinson stressed the need for a cultural overhaul in cutting-edge AI firms.
Industry issues
Robinson highlights dangers of rapid AI advancements
Robinson highlighted the incident of a "swarm" of OpenAI agents attacking Hugging Face, an AI start-up.
He said such occurrences are "typical of the industry, given the speed and flexibility with which people operate."
He also stressed that companies building this technology aren't being careful enough and emphasized the need to address cultural issues rather than just implementing new rules or laws.
Cautious approach
OpenAI takes precautions after 'rogue' agent incidents
In light of the recent incidents, OpenAI has been more cautious. The company recently canceled the release of a next-gen AI model after researchers flagged safety issues during internal testing.
It has also paused training on its most advanced models and notified over 100 organizations about rogue agent activity.
An OpenAI spokesperson said they are working to "strengthen our safety and security practices" while managing risks from future AI advancements.
AI risks
Robinson calls for urgent safety changes in AI
Robinson warned that Silicon Valley lacks an understanding of "how to handle dangerous technology" and "what it means to care for people."
He cautioned that OpenAI had "unimpeded optimism" about solving problems as they arose, which could lead to more safety failures as systems become more capable.
He also called for two safety changes: relying on safety expertise from other fields like nuclear and aviation, and developing "new science" to ensure powerful systems can be controlled when operating autonomously.