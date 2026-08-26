OpenAI's head of data centers departs

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed Malone's exit and said, "We recently reorganized our infrastructure organization to support the scale and pace of our work."

This statement comes amid a series of executive departures from the company.

Earlier this month, Denise Dresser, OpenAI's revenue chief, announced her resignation after less than a year in the role.

Her exit was shortly followed by Brad Lightcap's announcement to leave his eight-year stint at OpenAI for new opportunities.