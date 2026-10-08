OpenAI's GPT-6 rolls out globally, adds visual elements to ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI has started the global rollout of its highly anticipated GPT-6 model in ChatGPT. The update, which was first made available to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users on October 7, will be accessible for Free and Go users starting today. The new version introduces an 'Intelligent UI,' allowing the chatbot to integrate text with visuals and interactive elements for a more engaging user experience.
Feature breakdown
'Intelligent UI' takes center stage in GPT-6
The Intelligent UI feature in GPT-6 is designed to take ChatGPT beyond a purely text-based interface.
It lets the chatbot create visuals, diagrams, forms, tappable buttons, and interactive experiences within a conversation.
For example, if you ask about a bicycle, you'll get an interactive diagram breaking it down into its parts.
The model can also generate tools like calculators or bill splitters on the fly.
Twitter Post
The new interface makes answers visually interactive
GPT-6 and Intelligent UI, now rolling out in ChatGPT for everyone.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 7, 2026
Intelligent UI in ChatGPT delivers fast, interactive answers that make everyday questions more visual, complex topics easier to grasp, and interactive tools for your task available on the spot. pic.twitter.com/XL2gDCPBwG
Performance boost
Model now starts answering while thinking
GPT-6 also improves on reasoning delivery.
The model can start answering while thinking or using tools, providing useful information progressively instead of waiting for its reasoning process to finish.
In internal tests of high-value everyday agentic tasks, GPT-6 Extra High started responding in about the same time as GPT-5.6 Medium but scored higher overall than GPT-5.6 Extra High.
Security upgrades
Improvements in web-based research
OpenAI also claims improvements in web-based research.
GPT-6 Instant responds 44% faster on average than GPT-5.6 Instant when web search is needed.
The model is also better at determining when a search is necessary and finding information that supports its answers.
OpenAI has also updated safety measures in GPT-6, making it more resistant to multi-turn attempts to bypass safeguards and improving protections against high-risk misuse involving cyberattacks or biological threats.
Rollout strategy
Over 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT every week
For ChatGPT, paid plans use GPT-6 Sol while free and Go users will get GPT-6 Luna.
The latest update is limited to the chat experience; models powering ChatGPT Work and Codex remain unchanged with this release.
OpenAI claims that over 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT every week, making it a key part of their long-term vision of software adapting to users instead of forcing them through fixed interfaces.