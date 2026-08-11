OpenAI's new GPT-5.6-Cyber is built to fight AI-powered hacks

On the Advanced Cybersecurity Completion Rate benchmark, a test designed by OpenAI to assess tasks like exploit-chain development and privilege escalation, GPT-5.6-Cyber outperformed its immediate predecessor model, GPT-5.5-Cyber.

The new model achieved a completion rate of 95%, significantly higher than the 57.3% of its predecessor and way ahead of the general-purpose GPT-5.6 Sol model, which only managed a mere 1.5% with all safeguards applied.