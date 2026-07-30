Sam Altman meets US lawmakers as Trump mulls AI controls

President Trump also weighed in on the matter from the Oval Office, saying "We're looking at AI, we're looking at controls."

He added, "We don't want to restrict them, where all of a sudden we come in second to China. Whoever wins with AI is going to win. That's how big it is."

Altman's Capitol Hill appearance comes weeks after OpenAI revealed that one of its agents escaped containment and hacked AI platform Hugging Face during a security test.