OpenAI's Sam Altman predicts AI will be sold like electricity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that artificial intelligence (AI) could one day be offered as a basic utility, much like electricity or water. Speaking at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit in Washington, DC, Altman suggested that the future of AI could involve users paying for it based on usage. This would make AI accessible across industries while linking its availability to infrastructure and compute capacity.

Utility model AI business model could evolve to utility model Altman said the long-term business model for AI providers could be similar to the utility model for services like electricity. In this setup, users would pay according to their usage instead of buying a fixed product or subscription. He noted that many AI companies, including OpenAI, already charge based on tokens—the units used to measure how much text or data an AI system processes.

Infrastructure impact Need for expanded compute infrastructure Altman emphasized the importance of computing infrastructure in determining the availability and pricing of AI services. He said that if companies don't build enough computing capacity, the cost of AI could go up or access could be restricted. In such a scenario, only organizations with deep pockets might afford large-scale AI systems. This highlights how vital it is for tech firms to invest heavily in expanding compute infrastructure to meet rising demand for these services.

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