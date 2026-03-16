OpenAI's Sam Altman predicts AI will be sold like electricity
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that artificial intelligence (AI) could one day be offered as a basic utility, much like electricity or water. Speaking at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit in Washington, DC, Altman suggested that the future of AI could involve users paying for it based on usage. This would make AI accessible across industries while linking its availability to infrastructure and compute capacity.
Utility model
AI business model could evolve to utility model
Altman said the long-term business model for AI providers could be similar to the utility model for services like electricity. In this setup, users would pay according to their usage instead of buying a fixed product or subscription. He noted that many AI companies, including OpenAI, already charge based on tokens—the units used to measure how much text or data an AI system processes.
Infrastructure impact
Need for expanded compute infrastructure
Altman emphasized the importance of computing infrastructure in determining the availability and pricing of AI services. He said that if companies don't build enough computing capacity, the cost of AI could go up or access could be restricted. In such a scenario, only organizations with deep pockets might afford large-scale AI systems. This highlights how vital it is for tech firms to invest heavily in expanding compute infrastructure to meet rising demand for these services.
Service evolution
Power grid, electricity supply as constraints for AI expansion
Altman envisions a future where AI could become a standard service, much like other essential utilities. He said the long-term goal is to expand infrastructure so that the industry isn't limited by computing capacity. This would make intelligence widely available and accessible whenever needed. As technology companies continue investing in compute infrastructure, there are concerns about electricity supply and power grid capacity becoming major constraints for future AI expansion.