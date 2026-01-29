OpenAI's social media app could use biometrics to eliminate bots

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , is reportedly working on a new social media platform. The project is still in its early stages and has a small team of fewer than 10 people. The unique aspect of this potential platform is its focus on biometric identity verification as a way to combat bots and fake accounts.

Verification methods Biometric verification: A game-changer in online identity The idea behind this social media platform is to use biometric verification as a way to keep bots and fake accounts at bay. This would be a major departure from existing platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok that rely on traditional verification methods such as phone numbers or emails. The "proof of personhood" requirement could even involve Apple's Face ID or Worldcoin Orb, an iris-scanning device linked with Worldcoin project run by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Market competition OpenAI's track record and potential challenges OpenAI has a history of creating products that achieve rapid global adoption. Its flagship product, ChatGPT, gained 100 million users within two months of launch, making it one of the fastest-growing applications in history. However, success in the social media arena is not guaranteed. The company would face stiff competition from established players like Instagram, Threads, X, and Bluesky.

