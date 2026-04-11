OpenAI's Stargate project loses its top executives to Meta

Three key executives from OpenAI 's Stargate project have left the company to join Meta Platforms . The trio includes Peter Hoeschele, who was instrumental in launching the Stargate data center project, Shamez Hemani, and Anuj Saharan. Their exit comes as OpenAI has put its Stargate initiative on hold in the UK due to high energy costs and regulatory challenges.

Project status The Stargate project and its significance The Stargate project, a $500 billion collaboration between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank Group, was announced last year at the White House. It is intended to expand global data center plans. However, the UK plan with NVIDIA and Nscale has been put on hold as part of OpenAI's efforts to rein in spending ahead of a possible IPO.

Strategic shift Meta's commitment to AI infrastructure Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to invest heavily in data centers, computing power, and talent to stay competitive in the fast-paced AI race. The company plans up to $135 billion in capital expenditures this year alone, focusing on AI infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, despite the recent executive exits from OpenAI, the company remains committed to its Stargate project and is still hiring for its data center initiative.

Advertisement