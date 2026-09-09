OpenAI working on next-generation AI chips with Samsung
What's the story
OpenAI is strengthening its partnership with Samsung Electronics, focusing on the development of next-generation chips and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services. The collaboration comes as South Korean businesses are rapidly adopting AI technology. Harrison Kim, the General Manager of OpenAI Korea, confirmed this at a press conference in Seoul today.
Chip collaboration
Joint research on next-gen chips
Kim revealed that one of the major areas of progress with Samsung has been their joint research and production of next-generation chips.
He didn't go into detail but emphasized the importance of this collaboration.
Notably, in June, OpenAI had unveiled its first custom AI chip, Jalapeno, developed with Broadcom for a task known as AI inference.
AI deployment
Samsung's large-scale deployment of ChatGPT
Kim also revealed that Samsung is "one of the largest-scale deployments of ChatGPT globally."
The company's employees in Korea and abroad use ChatGPT for work across various domains such as research and development, marketing, as well as sales.
The revelation highlights Samsung's commitment to leveraging advanced AI technology in its operations.
Semiconductor partnerships
Collaborations with semiconductor suppliers
OpenAI is working closely with South Korean semiconductor suppliers, Samsung and SK Hynix.
The collaboration comes as demand for memory chips continues to grow due to the need for more advanced chips that enable faster and more complex computing.
Last year, both Samsung and SK Hynix had signed letters of intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate data center project.