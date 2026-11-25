ChatGPT can now design proteins
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that its latest model, the GPT-6 family, can independently design new protein structures and amino acid sequences. The groundbreaking work was detailed in a preprint published on Tuesday. The paper titled "GPT-6 as a Universal Foundation Model for Protein Biology: Beyond Specialized Models," outlines how researchers can guide this system using simple language.
Model capabilities
Protein design could be revolutionized
The new model can be guided from the smallest detail, like a bond between two atoms, to the overall shape of a protein.
This could revolutionize protein design, which has mostly relied on narrow, task-specific systems.
OpenAI believes that a single large language model can do much of this work while accepting new kinds of instructions without retraining.
Experimental results
OpenAI partnered with Onava to create some of the designs
OpenAI collaborated with research partner Onava to physically create some of the designs.
Proteins built from structures designed by a pre-release version of GPT-6.2 showed evidence of binding across five targets.
In another experiment, GPT-6.2 designed new amino acid sequences for existing minibinders and antibodies, many of which retained their ability to bind original targets.
Binding success
Lab tests on minibinders across 5 targets
In the first lab experiment, 322 minibinders were tested against five targets, with 35 (10.9%) testing positive for binding.
The hits included 18 for IL-17A, eight for VEGF-A, five for PD-L1, three for IL-7Ra and one for TrkA.
In a second experiment, GPT-6.2 was asked to propose sequences for three-dimensional structures of known minibinders while withholding original sequences.
Sequence divergence
GPT-6.2 proposed sequences were significantly different from originals
The proposed sequences differed significantly from the originals, with a median divergence of 50% for VEGF-A, 43% for MDM2, and 15% for PD-1.
The most telling results came from unpublished structures. Given a previously unseen PD-L1 minibinder shape, the model produced two sequences that differed from the original at 52 and 58 of 90 positions and from each other at 44 positions, both showing signs of binding.
Antibody work
Antibody work also showed promising results
In antibody work, the model redesigned binding loops on six small antibodies targeting IL-4Ra. As many as 128 of 182 designs (70%) showed signs of binding.
When asked to alter roughly half the amino acids in three binding loops of five therapeutic antibodies, 179 out of 272 fragments (66%) bound to their original targets, PD-1 or PD-L1.
Model evolution
Biosecurity risks are being assessed for the model
Across a range of computational benchmarks, OpenAI's latest internal model matched or beat specialized tools on most tasks. However, whole-structure prediction remains a weak point.
The company was clear that the results don't yet show its models can generate de novo minibinders end-to-end without help.
OpenAI said it is assessing biosecurity risks under its Preparedness Framework and aims to enable scientists to design proteins and molecules simply by prompting our models in natural language.