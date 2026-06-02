OpenAI says Greg Brockman and wife Anna gave $50 million Technology Jun 02, 2026

OpenAI wants everyone to know it had nothing to do with the $50 million donated by its president, Greg Brockman, and his wife Anna.

The company says those were their personal choices and do not reflect OpenAI's views.

They also made it clear: OpenAI does not donate to super PACs or run any employee-funded PACs.