OpenAI says Greg Brockman and wife Anna gave $50 million
Technology
OpenAI wants everyone to know it had nothing to do with the $50 million donated by its president, Greg Brockman, and his wife Anna.
The company says those were their personal choices and do not reflect OpenAI's views.
They also made it clear: OpenAI does not donate to super PACs or run any employee-funded PACs.
Trump accelerates voluntary federal AI reviews
This all blew up during a big debate about how AI should be governed.
On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that speeds up the federal review of advanced AI models—from 90 days down to 30, while keeping things voluntary.
Meanwhile, AI companies (including OpenAI) are still pushing for state-level laws, and some critics worry these kinds of donations could sway future decisions about AI regulation.