OpenAI says new models translate COBOL and Fortran more accurately

OpenAI said its latest AI models were much better at understanding and translating old code: think COBOL, the stuff supporting more than 40% of online banking systems, 80% of in-person credit card transactions, and 95% of ATM transactions, and Fortran.

These languages are tough to update because they have less code and documentation available for AI models to learn from, and "documentation may be incomplete, original developers may have left the company, and important business rules may only exist in code."