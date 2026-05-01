OpenAI shapes state AI rules as federal action stalls
Technology
With the US government slow to act on AI rules, OpenAI is stepping in and shaping how states handle artificial intelligence.
A planned executive order from President Trump was dropped this May over worries about competing with China and delays with tech leaders.
So, while Washington stays quiet, big tech is filling the gap.
OpenAI, Anthropic back rival Illinois bills
OpenAI is backing a new Illinois bill that would require security checks for AI models, just like it did in California.
Rival company Anthropic isn't sitting out either; they're supporting a competing bill in Illinois.
All this lobbying shows how tech giants are racing to set the ground rules for AI, spending millions to influence state laws while federal action stalls.