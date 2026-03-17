OpenAI shifts focus back to coding tools, business productivity

OpenAI's Codex updates and GPT-5.4 rollouts yet to make impact

As of March 2026, Anthropic is seen as a frontrunner to have the best AI model, thanks to its strong coding capabilities and enterprise-focused, safety-first positioning that's winning over enterprise clients.

Even though OpenAI just rolled out new Codex updates and GPT-5.4 (which has shown strong results on some scientific and coding benchmarks), it hasn't pulled ahead in market impact yet.

The race between these two could decide how we all use AI next, especially if you care about tech that's powerful, practical, or just ad-free.