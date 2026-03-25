OpenAI shuts down its AI video generator Sora

OpenAI has announced the discontinuation of Sora, its TikTok-like social app that debuted six months ago. The company did not provide a reason for the decision or details on when it would officially be discontinued. Sora was launched as an invite-only social network and quickly gained popularity among users. However, similar to Meta's Horizon Worlds, it failed to maintain long-term user interest despite its impressive underlying technology.

Capabilities Sora was an AI-first TikTok Sora was designed as an AI-first TikTok, mimicking the popular vertical video feed format. Its main feature, "cameos," let users scan their faces and create realistic deepfakes of themselves. These cameos could be made public for others to use in their videos. However, this feature led to legal issues with Cameo, which forced OpenAI to rename it as "characters."

Challenges Deepfakes of deceased celebrities sparked outrage Upon its launch, Sora was criticized for being an under-moderated platform filled with disturbing content. It wasn't supposed to let users create videos of public figures without their consent, but many managed to bypass OpenAI's restrictions. This resulted in deepfakes of real people like civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and actor Robin Williams, prompting their daughters to request users to stop making videos of their deceased fathers.

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App performance Peak downloads in November, rapid decline by February 2026 Despite the initial hype, Sora's popularity declined sharply by February. The app peaked in November with around 3.3 million downloads across Apple App Store and Google Play, according to mobile intelligence firm Appfigures. By February 2026, this number had dropped to just over one million downloads. In its lifetime, Sora generated about $2.1 million from in-app purchases for additional video generation credits.

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