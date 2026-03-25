OpenAI shuts down video generator Sora amid copyright concerns
Technology
OpenAI is pulling the plug on Sora, its text-to-video app launched just last October.
The move comes after a wave of criticism about Sora generating inappropriate and copyright-infringing videos.
CEO Sam Altman confirmed on March 25, 2026, that all video AI projects, including Sora, are being discontinued.
OpenAI's shift in focus and implications for partnerships
This shutdown is part of OpenAI's bigger plan to focus more on enterprise solutions and coding tools: areas they see as more productive and profitable.
Fidji Simo, CEO of applications, said it's all about boosting productivity and cutting distractions.
The decision also puts a question mark over their recent Disney partnership for creating content with Disney characters using Sora.