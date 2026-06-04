OpenAI solves planar unit distance problem using algebraic number theory
OpenAI's artificial intelligence, or AI, just solved the planar unit distance problem, a tricky math challenge first posed in 1946 by Paul Erdos.
The goal? Arrange points on a plane so as many pairs as possible are exactly the same distance apart.
Erdos thought a square grid was best, but the AI found an even smarter setup using tools from algebraic number theory.
OpenAI breakthrough praised but experts caution
This win shows AI isn't just for crunching data: it can actually discover new solutions to problems humans haven't cracked in decades.
Thomas Bloom from the University of Manchester called it impressive how the AI pulled together knowledge from different fields.
Still, experts say we shouldn't rely only on AI; it can make mistakes, so OpenAI had human mathematicians double-check its work while Google DeepMind uses formal proof-checkers.
If breakthroughs like this keep coming, AI could help solve tough problems in medicine and engineering too.