OpenAI solves planar unit distance problem using algebraic number theory

OpenAI breakthrough praised but experts caution

This win shows AI isn't just for crunching data: it can actually discover new solutions to problems humans haven't cracked in decades.

Thomas Bloom from the University of Manchester called it impressive how the AI pulled together knowledge from different fields.

Still, experts say we shouldn't rely only on AI; it can make mistakes, so OpenAI had human mathematicians double-check its work while Google DeepMind uses formal proof-checkers.

If breakthroughs like this keep coming, AI could help solve tough problems in medicine and engineering too.