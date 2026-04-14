OpenAI strikes at least 6 deals to broaden AI applications
OpenAI has been busy in 2026, striking at least six deals just this year.
These moves are all about making their AI smarter for businesses, developers, and new tech applications.
It's OpenAI's way of staying ahead in the race and expanding into areas like finance, healthcare, and cybersecurity.
OpenAI backed by $852 billion valuation
Recent highlights include picking up Hiro Finance (adding AI-powered financial planning tools) and TBPN (helping with communication strategy while keeping editorial independence).
They've also teamed up with Novo Nordisk to use AI for faster drug development and acquired Promptfoo to boost security for AI models.
Backed by a massive $852 billion valuation after a fresh funding round, OpenAI looks set on leading the future of AI across different industries.