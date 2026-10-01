OpenAI sued by 8 US states over ChatGPT harm claims
Technology
Eight US states, including Iowa and Kansas, are taking OpenAI to court, claiming that ChatGPT has encouraged some children to hurt themselves or others.
The lawsuits want OpenAI to make changes in how ChatGPT works for children.
Lawsuits seek OpenAI profits, safety updates
The lawsuits, filed in state courts, ask OpenAI to return any profits made from interactions with minors and update its platform to better protect young people.
Florida in June actually kicked off this legal action, highlighting growing concerns about how AI tools impact children and why clearer rules might be needed.