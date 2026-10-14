OpenAI sued over using minors' data without parents' permission
Technology
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is being sued in San Francisco for allegedly using personal information from minors, including secrets and health details, to train its AI models without getting parents' permission.
The lawsuit was filed for two unnamed minors, aged 12 and 16, who say OpenAI got rich off their data without consent.
Lawsuit questions 'ChatGPT for Teens' effectiveness
The suit also calls out OpenAI's age verification tools as weak, saying they don't really protect younger users who might not understand what they're agreeing to.
It even questions whether "ChatGPT for Teens," meant to be a safer version, actually works as promised.