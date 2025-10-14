OpenAI teams up with Broadcom to create custom AI chips

Chips designed with help from OpenAI's own AI models

This partnership has been in the works for a year and a half. By using Broadcom's Ethernet tech and building their own chips, OpenAI hopes to run AI workloads more efficiently while keeping data center costs down.

It also gives them more control over their hardware—something many tech companies are now chasing. Plus, OpenAI has used its own AI models to help design these chips, making the whole process smarter and faster.