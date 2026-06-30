The device is aimed at developers

OpenAI's 1st hardware product is coming on July 15

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jun 30, 202612:18 pm

What's the story

OpenAI has teased a new hardware product, specifically designed for its AI coding assistant, Codex. The company teased that the launch of this new accessory will take place on July 15. The device is aimed at developers and is not to be confused with OpenAI's much-anticipated AI hardware project with Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive. That project is still on track for a second half of 2026 release.