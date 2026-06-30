OpenAI's 1st hardware product is coming on July 15
What's the story
OpenAI has teased a new hardware product, specifically designed for its AI coding assistant, Codex. The company teased that the launch of this new accessory will take place on July 15. The device is aimed at developers and is not to be confused with OpenAI's much-anticipated AI hardware project with Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive. That project is still on track for a second half of 2026 release.
Device details
Teaser shows small square-shaped device with multiple buttons
The teaser for the new hardware product shows a small square-shaped device with multiple buttons. The message accompanying the image reads, "Your favorite Codex shortcuts are getting an upgrade." While the exact purpose of this device remains unclear, OpenAI has confirmed that it was developed in partnership with Work Louder. This brand is known for creating programmable keyboards and macro pads for creative professionals and developers.
User experience
Creator Micro 2 macro pad lets users assign custom shortcuts
The upcoming launch appears to be more about enhancing the way developers use Codex with dedicated hardware controls. The silhouette in the teaser is similar to Work Louder's Creator Micro 2, a compact macro pad with mechanical keys, joystick and touch-sensitive controls. These devices let users assign custom shortcuts, macros and app-specific commands to physical buttons for faster workflows.