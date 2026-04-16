OpenAI tests saving reference photos in ChatGPT Android app
Technology
OpenAI is testing a handy new feature in the ChatGPT Android app: you can now save a reference photo (like a selfie or any image from your gallery) for AI image projects.
Found in the "memories" section (beta version), this means no more uploading the same picture over and over when you want to tweak or reuse it.
ChatGPT image management, generation pending
Right now, you can upload, swap, or delete your saved image whenever you like, giving you full control over your data.
While actual AI image generation with these references isn't live yet, this update lays the groundwork for smoother creative workflows and makes exploring different styles way simpler.