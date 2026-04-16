OpenAI tests saving reference photos in ChatGPT Android app Technology Apr 16, 2026

OpenAI is testing a handy new feature in the ChatGPT Android app: you can now save a reference photo (like a selfie or any image from your gallery) for AI image projects.

Found in the "memories" section (beta version), this means no more uploading the same picture over and over when you want to tweak or reuse it.