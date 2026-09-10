OpenAI blocks competitors' ads in ChatGPT, impacting partners like Adobe
What's the story
OpenAI has updated its advertising policies to prevent competitors in key generative artificial intelligence sectors from promoting their products within ChatGPT, according to The Information. The change specifically prohibits ads for competing image and audio-generating tools, affecting major enterprise partners like Adobe Systems Incorporated. The policy shift was revealed after OpenAI informed advertising partners that campaigns for standalone image and voice generation products would no longer be approved.
Reaction
Adobe's participation in OpenAI's advertising pilot
Doug Wyatt, Senior Director for Americas Media at Adobe, revealed about the policy change.
He said that Adobe had participated in OpenAI's initial advertising pilot earlier this year and used the platform to promote its Acrobat Studio and Firefly AI image generator.
The restrictions now highlight a widening competitive moat as OpenAI seeks to protect its core ecosystem.
Timing
Policy change coincides with new ChatGPT features
The policy change comes as OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.5 and unveiled ChatGPT Live voice capabilities.
Interestingly, the policy change is not uniform yet, as advertising for video-generation tools is still allowed on the platform.
The shift also impacts organic discovery mechanisms within the conversational interface of ChatGPT, which has stopped returning outbound citations and external links for action-oriented image queries like photo editors and image generators.
Strategy
Marketing executives caught off guard by policy shift
The sudden enforcement of these restrictions has caught marketing executives off guard.
However, it mirrors broader digital distribution norms where established media houses, broadcast networks, and video streaming platforms routinely reject advertising campaigns from direct market rivals.
OpenAI is adopting standard walled-garden commercial strategies to safeguard user engagement within its proprietary feature suite.
Impact
Potential revenue impact on OpenAI
While restricting ad categories presents strategic trade-offs for OpenAI's business model trajectory, it could also affect the company's future revenue.
The company recently reported an annualized advertising revenue run-rate of $1 billion and had set aggressive targets to hit $2.4 billion in annual ad sales.
However, with most of its monthly user base, over one billion active users, being non-paying customers, limiting high-spending enterprise software advertisers could lead to near-term revenue friction.