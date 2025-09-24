OpenAI is building 5 data centers for $500B Stargate project

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , has announced plans to build five new artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in the US. The move comes as part of its $500 billion Stargate project and is a collaboration with Oracle and SoftBank. Once completed, these facilities will expand Stargate's capacity to a whopping 7GW, enough energy to power over five million homes.

Site details Locations of new data centers Three of the new AI data centers will be developed in partnership with Oracle. They will be located in Shackelford County, Texas; Dona Ana County, New Mexico; and an undisclosed location in the Midwest. The other two sites are being developed with SoftBank, one each in Lordstown, Ohio and Milam County, Texas.

Project scale OpenAI's massive infrastructure expansion The Stargate AI data centers are a major part of OpenAI's massive infrastructure expansion. The company is investing heavily to train and serve more powerful AI models. Just recently, OpenAI announced it would get a $100 billion investment from NVIDIA to purchase the chipmaker's AI processors and build even more data centers. This investment will further bolster its capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence.

Tech innovation World's largest AI supercluster The Stargate AI data center in Texas is already making waves. Oracle executives have said that once fully built, it will be the world's largest AI supercluster. The facility will host a network of hundreds of thousands of AI computer chips, running in its H-shaped buildings. Each server rack will pack 72 of NVIDIA's GB200 chips, which are specially designed for intensive AI workloads.