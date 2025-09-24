New drug shows promise in treating stubborn high blood pressure

In a recent global trial, people already on regular therapy

In a recent global trial, people already on regular therapy got either 1mg or 2mg of Baxdrostat—or a placebo.

Those taking the drug saw their systolic blood pressure drop by about 9 points (millimeters of mercury), which is pretty significant.

Some did experience higher potassium levels (a known risk when messing with aldosterone), but doctors managed this by adjusting doses and keeping an eye on things.

The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and have the study's lead investigator expressing excitement about what's next for treating tough cases of hypertension.