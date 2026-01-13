OpenAI readies 'Sweetpea' to rival Apple AirPods with AI tech

OpenAI is gearing up to take on Apple 's AirPods with its own AI-powered device, codenamed "Sweetpea." The company has partnered with Jony Ive for the project and plans to launch it in September 2028. According to industry insider Smart Pikachu, Foxconn has been instructed to prepare five devices by Q4 2028, including a home-style device and a ChatGPT-powered pen .

Unique features 'Sweetpea' design and technology The 'Sweetpea' is expected to sport a unique design, shaped like an egg stone. It could be powered by a 2nm smartphone-style chip, possibly from Samsung's Exynos range. The device may also come with a custom chip that would let it "replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri."

Future plans OpenAI's vision for the AI device OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously told his employees about the new AI device. He said it would be pocket-sized and serve as a "third device" to complement smartphones, not replace them. A Bloomberg report also suggested that this AI device could be a pen with built-in cameras and microphones that are always on to keep track of the user's surroundings.