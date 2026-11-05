OpenAI to cover data centers' electricity costs after voter pushback
OpenAI just announced it will cover all electricity costs for its data centers, responding to growing concerns about AI's impact on the environment and local energy bills.
This comes after voters in 40 of 41 local measures pushed back against new AI expansions, making it clear that communities want more say in how these projects move forward.
OpenAI's Chris Lehane outlines transparency plans
Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, shared that the company is learning from talks with lawmakers and plans to be more transparent, sharing building plans, asking for community input, and skipping those secrecy agreements with public officials.
With massive expansion goals, including a $600 billion compute spend by 2030 and new sites in Georgia and Ohio, OpenAI says it wants to work with communities as regulations around AI data centers take shape.