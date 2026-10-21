OpenAI will teach AI skills to Indian civil servants
What's the story
Karmayogi Bharat, the organization behind the Indian government's online learning platform for civil servants, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OpenAI. The deal will bring the ChatGPT maker's artificial intelligence (AI) training courses to government employees. Under this agreement, OpenAI will provide approved content from its learning program, OpenAI Academy, for the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
Course management
Who will oversee the courses?
Karmayogi Bharat, a not-for-profit government company under the Department of Personnel and Training, will oversee access and learner engagement on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
The courses will be made available to eligible government personnel.
"As technology reshapes governance, civil servants need practical skills they can apply directly in their day-to-day work," said Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO of Karmayogi Bharat.
AI training
OpenAI's take on partnership
Bhardwaj emphasized that the partnership with OpenAI Academy resources aims to help government personnel engage with AI confidently, use it responsibly, and translate new capabilities into better public outcomes.
Pragya Misra, Head of Strategy and Government Affairs at OpenAI India, said that the scale of iGOT Karmayogi's user base makes it ideal for teaching AI skills across government.
Tech utilization
AI in Indian administration
Misra also stressed that India's AI opportunity "will depend not just on access to technology, but on how effectively people and institutions use it."
The partnership comes as government departments in India look for ways to incorporate AI into their daily administrative work and public service delivery.
However, details such as the number of courses to be offered or their launch date remain unclear.