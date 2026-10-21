OpenAI will teach AI skills to Indian civil servants

Karmayogi Bharat, a not-for-profit government company under the Department of Personnel and Training, will oversee access and learner engagement on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

The courses will be made available to eligible government personnel.

"As technology reshapes governance, civil servants need practical skills they can apply directly in their day-to-day work," said Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO of Karmayogi Bharat.