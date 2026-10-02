OpenAI to retire GPT-4o from ChatGPT paid options February 13
Technology
OpenAI is retiring its GPT-4o model on February 13, removing it from ChatGPT's paid options (though it will still be available via the API).
The move comes after GPT-5 debuted in August, with OpenAI noting that around 90% of OpenAI's userbase are free users who have not had access to GPT-4o since August.
Fans petition despite 1% GPT-4o usage
Even though only about 1% of users were using GPT-4o, some fans really liked its unique style and felt let down by the decision.
Despite OpenAI adding new personalization features in GPT-5.1 and 5.2, petitions and complaints keep rolling in.
Some argue that the usage numbers do not tell the whole story, since many free users have not had access to 4o since OpenAI debuted GPT-5 in August, so there is still a loyal group who will miss it.