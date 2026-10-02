OpenAI to retire GPT-4o from ChatGPT paid options February 13

Even though only about 1% of users were using GPT-4o, some fans really liked its unique style and felt let down by the decision.

Despite OpenAI adding new personalization features in GPT-5.1 and 5.2, petitions and complaints keep rolling in.

Some argue that the usage numbers do not tell the whole story, since many free users have not had access to 4o since OpenAI debuted GPT-5 in August, so there is still a loyal group who will miss it.