OpenAI unveils Astra, called 'world's most intelligent and aligned model'

Astra is not just book-smart: it can help with taxes, create game graphics, and even boost cybersecurity.

It has crushed previous records in hacking tests but has strict safety rules: only an initial set of trusted cybersecurity defenders get less restrictive access to its top security features, and it is designed to refuse to comply with advanced cybersecurity tasks such as finding unknown flaws, which create openings for malicious hackers.

The launch comes after OpenAI paused training due to earlier safety concerns; the team says Astra could speed up breakthroughs in science and health, but it stresses that keeping things safe is still its top priority.