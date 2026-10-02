OpenAI unveils Codex-Spark for pro users, 15x faster, $200/month
Technology
OpenAI just dropped Codex-Spark, a coding model that's 15 times faster than the last version. It's built for real-time code tweaks and is available to Pro users for $200 a month.
Heads up: during busy hours, things might slow down a bit.
Cerebras hardware accelerates Codex-Spark
Codex-Spark runs on Cerebras's Wafer Scale Engine 3, a high-performance AI chip architecture, making code generation super quick.
While it shines at speed and snappy responses, it might struggle with really complex tasks like cybersecurity.
The older GPT-5.3-Codex is still around if you need it, and OpenAI says it's working toward dual modes of reasoning and real-time work for its Codex models.