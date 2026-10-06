OpenAI unveils GPT-5.3-Codex with 25% speed boost, self-debugging and self-deploying

GPT-5.3-Codex isn't just for writing code; it can help with debugging, deploying projects, drafting PRDs, and doing user research.

It's especially good at building web-based games and automating tasks by understanding what you actually want done.

On top of that, it's rated highly for spotting software vulnerabilities and comes with stronger safety features.

Plus, OpenAI is putting $10 million into cybersecurity research credits to keep things extra secure.