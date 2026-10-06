OpenAI unveils GPT-5.3-Codex with 25% speed boost, self-debugging and self-deploying
Technology
OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.3-Codex, calling it its most advanced coding model so far, with a 25% speed boost over the last version.
It's built to handle complex and long-running tasks more smoothly, and even pitched in to debug and deploy itself during development.
GPT-5.3-Codex aids development and security
GPT-5.3-Codex isn't just for writing code; it can help with debugging, deploying projects, drafting PRDs, and doing user research.
It's especially good at building web-based games and automating tasks by understanding what you actually want done.
On top of that, it's rated highly for spotting software vulnerabilities and comes with stronger safety features.
Plus, OpenAI is putting $10 million into cybersecurity research credits to keep things extra secure.