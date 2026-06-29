OpenAI unveils Sol, Terra and Luna amid US government restrictions

Sol excels, $5 per million tokens

Sol leads the pack with upgrades that make it better at coding and security tasks, even beating rivals like Claude Mythos 5 in tests while using fewer tokens.

Terra focuses on balance, and Luna focuses on speed and affordability.

OpenAI admits it is worried about limiting who can use these tools but is helping set up fairer access rules.

When things open up, expect tiered pricing, starting at $5 per million input tokens for Sol.