OpenAI unveils Sol, Terra and Luna amid US government restrictions
OpenAI just dropped its latest AI lineup (Sol, Terra, and Luna) designed to level up tasks like cybersecurity and biology.
But there's a catch: right now, only a small group of pre-approved users can try them out, thanks to US government restrictions.
OpenAI says it is working with the Trump administration to slowly open access to more people.
Sol excels, $5 per million tokens
Sol leads the pack with upgrades that make it better at coding and security tasks, even beating rivals like Claude Mythos 5 in tests while using fewer tokens.
Terra focuses on balance, and Luna focuses on speed and affordability.
OpenAI admits it is worried about limiting who can use these tools but is helping set up fairer access rules.
When things open up, expect tiered pricing, starting at $5 per million input tokens for Sol.