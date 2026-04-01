OpenAI updates agent SDK to boost safety and file handling
OpenAI just rolled out a big update to its agent SDK, focusing on making AI tools safer and more reliable for companies.
The new version adds sandboxing, which basically keeps agents working inside safe zones so they don't go off-script or cause unexpected issues.
There's also an in-distribution harness that helps agents handle files and tools more precisely, making it easier to tackle complex, multi-step tasks.
OpenAI supports Python, TypeScript coming soon
Right now, these upgrades work with Python, but TypeScript support is coming soon, so developers have more options on the way.
You can access all these new features through the API at regular prices.
Overall, OpenAI hopes this makes it easier (and less stressful) for businesses to build custom AI agents that actually do what they're supposed to do.