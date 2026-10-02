OpenAI updates Codex desktop app with Mac control and memory
OpenAI just gave its Codex Desktop app a major glow-up.
What started as a tool mainly for coders is now packed with features to help programmers and other Codex users get more done: think computer control on Mac, an in-app browser for juggling tasks, and memory that remembers useful context from previous experience.
It's still great for programmers, but now aims to make programmers' workflow smoother.
OpenAI adds automation and 100+ plugins
You can automate longer tasks, create images, and even hand off jobs in chat. Developers get handy extras like multiple terminal tabs, GitHub review comments, and more than 100 plugins to customize their setup.
The update is out now for Mac and Windows users (except the computer-control part isn't in the European Union yet), showing OpenAI's push to keep making things easier and more powerful for everyone.