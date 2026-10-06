OpenAI updates Codex desktop with macOS control and web browsing

Codex now remembers your preferences and ongoing tasks to keep your workflow seamless.

Developers get handy upgrades like multiple terminal tabs and GitHub review comment support. Plus, there are more than 100 plugins for more features.

The updated Codex is out now for both Mac and Windows users (with Computer Use features limited to macOS), and OpenAI says 80% of its staff use Codex, so it's clearly not just for coders anymore.