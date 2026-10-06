OpenAI updates Codex desktop with macOS control and web browsing
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a big update for Codex Desktop, turning it from a coding sidekick into an overall productivity tool.
Now, the AI can control macOS apps for you, browse the web inside the app, and even help you whip up images, charts, and diagrams, all designed to make multitasking way smoother.
Codex remembers preferences and ongoing tasks
Codex now remembers your preferences and ongoing tasks to keep your workflow seamless.
Developers get handy upgrades like multiple terminal tabs and GitHub review comment support. Plus, there are more than 100 plugins for more features.
The updated Codex is out now for both Mac and Windows users (with Computer Use features limited to macOS), and OpenAI says 80% of its staff use Codex, so it's clearly not just for coders anymore.