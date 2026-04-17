OpenAI updates Codex to run quietly in background for multitasking

Codex adds browser and session memory

The new Codex now has an in-app browser for running web commands (great news if you're into front-end or game development), plus it remembers your past sessions to offer more personalized help.

There are also fresh image-generation tools for making corporate visuals, and over 100 plugin integrations (like CodeRabbit) to handle clerical work.

On top of that, OpenAI introduced a pay-as-you-go plan for ChatGPT Enterprise users — making these tools easier to try as they step up against rivals like Anthropic.