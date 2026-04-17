OpenAI updates Codex to run quietly in background for multitasking
OpenAI just rolled out a major update for Codex, its AI coding assistant.
Now, Codex can quietly run in the background, handling apps and tasks all on its own, so you can code or work without interruptions.
It's designed to be smarter and more helpful for multitasking.
Codex adds browser and session memory
The new Codex now has an in-app browser for running web commands (great news if you're into front-end or game development), plus it remembers your past sessions to offer more personalized help.
There are also fresh image-generation tools for making corporate visuals, and over 100 plugin integrations (like CodeRabbit) to handle clerical work.
On top of that, OpenAI introduced a pay-as-you-go plan for ChatGPT Enterprise users — making these tools easier to try as they step up against rivals like Anthropic.