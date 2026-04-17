OpenAI upgrades Codex with macOS app control and gpt-image-1.5 support

Codex rolling out to 3 million users

Codex is stepping up as a true work sidekick: it can help with everything from designing products to building game assets.

OpenAI's Sam Altman pointed out how important this upgrade is, especially compared to what competitors offer.

If you're one of more than 3 million active users signed in with ChatGPT on the Codex desktop app, these new features are rolling out to you now.