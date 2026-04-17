OpenAI upgrades Codex with macOS app control and gpt-image-1.5 support
Technology
OpenAI just gave Codex a big glow-up: it's no longer just for coding.
Now, Codex can run apps on macOS by itself, browse the Internet right inside the app, and even create images using gpt-image-1.5.
With over 90 plugins from names like Atlassian and Microsoft, it's basically become a Swiss Army knife for productivity.
Codex rolling out to 3 million users
Codex is stepping up as a true work sidekick: it can help with everything from designing products to building game assets.
OpenAI's Sam Altman pointed out how important this upgrade is, especially compared to what competitors offer.
If you're one of more than 3 million active users signed in with ChatGPT on the Codex desktop app, these new features are rolling out to you now.