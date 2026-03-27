OpenAI upgrades Codex with plug-ins to match Claude Code
Technology
OpenAI has upgraded its Codex tool by adding plug-ins, letting users bundle skills, resources, and connectors into handy packages.
This move not only puts Codex on par with rivals like Claude Code but also makes it easier for teams and solo developers to organize their workflow without juggling a bunch of separate tools.
Codex has more than 20 plug-ins
There are now more than 20 plug-ins, including Figma, Notion, and Google Drive that help manage tasks right inside Codex.
OpenAI is also giving tips on when to use skills or plug-ins based on whether you're working alone or with others.
It's all part of their plan to turn Codex into a full-on work platform that actually fits how developers want to work.