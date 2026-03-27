OpenAI upgrades Codex with plug-ins to match Claude Code

Codex has more than 20 plug-ins

There are now more than 20 plug-ins, including Figma, Notion, and Google Drive that help manage tasks right inside Codex.

OpenAI is also giving tips on when to use skills or plug-ins based on whether you're working alone or with others.

It's all part of their plan to turn Codex into a full-on work platform that actually fits how developers want to work.